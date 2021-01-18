The Rock of Ages forever a fortress against evil

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IN the midst of all wickedness prevailing in the world, Jehovah remains the same yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever!

Jehovah is unchangeable! He is Alpha and Omega! He cannot be changed by any weather outlook.

Now, these predominant vices in the world include dishonesty, diseases, floods, wars, disasters, viciousness, perversion, corruption and impurity.

In the midst of such evil, I am aware a majority of people find it hard to trust Jehovah.

This is because they are ignorant of information about Him. Maybe majority people are confused by too much suffering, but again, that will be folly.

Yet, the truth remains that Jehovah is forever the rock of ages.

The lack of strong belief in Jehovah can be attributed to the fact that many people suffer economically, socially or politically.

This suffering is marked by financial deficits, relationships breaking down, diseases reigning supreme, unemployment worsening, civil wars and rebellions taking centre stages.

Now, when these crises spiral, coupled with prayers directed to Jehovah not being answered immediately, those of little faith among us quickly stop believing in Jehovah.

They lose trust that He (Jehovah) is there for us.

Isaiah 26:4 of the English Standard Version assures: “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock.”

Psalm 18:2 of the Berean Study Bible concurs: “The LORD is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer. My God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

I like most this relevant verse in the book of Hebrews 13:8 of the New Living Translation. It reads: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.”

When the going gets tough, human beings have a tendency of quickly rushing back to reconnect with Jehovah – why?

They naturally know their source of power, yet, they allowed evil things to reign supreme in their lives.

Those evil beliefs would not have given them desired results.

It is a fact that human beings always cry to Jehovah for protection, safety, care or guidance whenever things do not go their way.

Psalm 61:2 of the New King James Version confirms: “From the end of the earth I will cry to You, When my heart is overwhelmed; Lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

Human beings dislike exposure to some kind of suffering. No wonder why they are going through tough times yet all of them quickly rush back to Jehovah. Once the storm is over, human beings return to the works of the devil and his demons, which is wickedness.

They seek his (Jehovah) intervention only when situations do not suit them.

Humans cannot quite wrap their minds around what is happening in their environment while others even wonder if Jehovah truly exists or whether God knows what is prevailing.

Brethren, hear me loudly and clearly. Despite these challenges, Jehovah always has a beautiful plan for everyone. This is why I call Him the Rock of Ages.

This is an assurance from this True Gospel I’m preaching to all and sundry.

Let me explain my assurance that Jehovah is still the same yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever.

It means Jehovah has never stopped performing His duties as the sovereignty Lord.

The Almighty is still doing extremely with those that believe or trust in Him alone.

He does it in a way that yesteryear prophets, priests, bishops, disciples and all true believers in Jehovah experienced.

While praying one night, I asked the Lord for the meaning of Jehovah being the same yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever.

The revelation came confirming that what was done by the likes of Elijah, Elisha, Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Lamentations, Ezekiel, Daniel, Hosea, Joel, Amos, Obadiah, Jonah, Micah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi and Paul of Tarsus, among others who strongly believe in Jehovah today shall continue to experience, even more than our predecessors.

However, the reason why we always fall short of experiencing these exciting and successful divine moments filled with miraculous, supernatural, mind-boggling, inexplicable and extraordinary spiritual powers is because we allow church founders, pastors and false prophets to stand between us and Jehovah.

In many instances, believers today do not take their matters to Jehovah, instead, they always run to pastors, bishops, false prophets and church founders instead of the Almighty Jehovah.

The understanding of Jehovah’s being the same yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever, requires spiritual understanding. Without this, this will be a mirage to many believers, and worse, they will never experience what I’m writing about herein.

WHY IT IS IT SO CRUCIAL TO TRUST IN GOD?

Pause for a moment and look deep into a wicked world that is filled with doubts, fears, and cynicism.

Believe me, one would easily pick up reasons why billions of people today have trust issues with Jehovah. Worse, it is not possible for people to fully trust one another.

Nevertheless, this True Gospel would want to help share some lights that would enable you come back to trust in the one and true Jehovah.

WHY IS IT SO SPECIAL TO BELIEVE IN JEHOVAH’S GUARDIANSHIP?

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, please, allow me to give just ten reasons why you should trust Jehovah God alone no matter what challenges that come your way.

1. Jehovah does not lie. Numbers 23:19 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel, “God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?”

In other words, I’m trying to highlight that Jehovah has a clean sheet record of keeping His word. The Lord cannot lie. God’s nature is faithfulness. Jehovah will never leave us or forget us when we encounter crises in the world full of wickedness.

What excites me the most is that Jehovah knows all our needs better than we claim to know.

2. God is not surprised or baffled at our situations. There is absolutely nothing that is too hard for God.

According to Job 42:2 of the New American Standard Bible reads: “I know that You can do all things, And that no plan is impossible for You,” while Jeremiah 32:27 of the New International Version concurs: “I am the LORD, the God of all mankind. Is anything too hard for me?”

What gives me hope is that Jehovah assures us of His safety and protection strategy He always had for us His children.

According to Isaiah 41:10 of the New Living Translation assures: “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

Psalm 147:5 of the International Standard Version states: “Our Lord is great, and rich in power; his understanding has no limitation,” while Jeremiah 32:17 of the New International Version says: “”Ah, Sovereign LORD, you have made the heavens and the earth by your great power and outstretched arm. Nothing is too hard for you.”

3. Jehovah will never leave us or forget us.

Jehovah God made us, put His breath in us and He cannot forget us. His word promises that even though a mother might forget the child she bore, Jehovah will not be able to forget us.

Isaiah 49:15-16 of the New International Version quips: “Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you! See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands; your walls are ever before me.”

4. God is not surprised at our situation.

According to Ecclesiastes 1:9 of the Berean Study Bible: “What has been will be again, and what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”

Brethren, there is absolutely nothing new under the sun. Jehovah has seen it all, heard it all, and knows it all.

I like so much this Jehovah because He cannot be shaken by anything under the sun, water, heaven or air. Human beings can go to Jehovah with all their concerns, and surely He will answer us all.

5. God will give us everything that is good for us

According to the Psalm 84:11 of the New Living Translation: “For the LORD God is our sun and our shield. He gives us grace and glory. The LORD will withhold no good thing from those who do what is right.”

Dear readers, if you carefully look at this verse, you shall see that there is nothing amiss here. Truly, Jehovah will NEVER withhold anything that is good for us. So, if you prayed for something and God didn’t answer you, then Jehovah perfectly knows that what you are asking for will never be good for you. Fellow brethren, I would insist in urging you to remain trusting in Jehovah because He knows what’s best for you and I.

6. God sees the bigger picture

Humans always claim to be wise yet they do not know everything. Our knowledge as humans is just limited and thus, we can’t see the whole picture of our situation.

Isaiah 55:8-9 of the English Standard Version explains: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

7. You can count on God’s word:

The main reason why I trust so much in Jehovah is that He is not human that He should lie, Nor a son of man, that He should repent.

Titus 1:2 of the New Living Translation states: “This truth gives them confidence that they have eternal life, which God—who does not lie—promised them before the world began,” while Hebrews 6:18 says: “So God has given both his promise and his oath. These two things are unchangeable because it is impossible for God to lie. Therefore, we who have fled to him for refuge can have great confidence as we hold to the hope that lies before us.”

8. CRUCIAL REASONS TO TRUST IN JEHOVAH:

There are so many reasons why we should trust in Jehovah:

– God’s word is true

– God does not lie

– God never changes in his being

– God never changes his mind

– God never changes his plans or purposes

– God has never failed to fulfill his word

– God is sovereign over all things

– God is infinitely wise

– God is faithful

– God infinitely loves

– God gave his son for us

– God is completely just

– God has wonderful plans

– God will make you like Christ

– God is infinitely good

– God is always good to his children

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

