Biden assumes office as US president

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WITH a pledge to be the president of all Americans, Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

His swearing-in on Tuesday brought to an end the restive four-year presidency of Donald Trump, who leaves behind a country deeply polarised.

It was one of the most dramatic and historic days in American political history, with Trump snubbing the inauguration ceremony held outside the Capitol.

Trump, who ironically assumed power after a controversial vote, still insists the elections were rigged.

His presidency will also be remembered for the world’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which by inauguration day, had left 412 145 Americans dead, from more than 24,8 million cases.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” said Biden, who at 78 is the oldest American president to assume office.

He called on fellow Americans to embrace unity.

“Unity is the path forward,” the incoming president said.

Earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, attended the inauguration.

– CAJ News