Polio paralyses dozens of Sudanese kids

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – A circulating outbreak of polio has left 56 children paralysed in Sudan since the beginning of 2020.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) confirmed the most recent outbreak of the vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) was reported at the beginning of last month in North Darfur.

Some 15 states are affected by the outbreak, out of a total of 18 states in the East African country.

The reporting period dates to March last year when the first case was confirmed in South Darfur.

Of the four new cVDPV2 cases, two cases were reported from South Kordofan state and one case each was reported from North Darfur and North Kordofan.

A first round of outbreak response completed at the beginning of December.

Fourteen states achieved more than 95 percent coverage in terms of vaccinations. The second round of vaccinations began on Monday (today) and is planned until Thursday.

The state of Kassala has the highest number of children paralysed since the 2021-period, with 11 minors affected.

It is the only state that has reached double figures.

Polio is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus.

Mostly affecting children the virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis.

– CAJ News