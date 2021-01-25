Taku appointed Mara Phones SA MD

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MARA Phones, South Africa’s smartphone maker, has appointed Sylvester Taku as Managing Director.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Ashish Thakkar, Mara Phones Chief Executive Officer, said: “Sylvester is bold and dependable with an amazing ability to spot the next opportunity.”

“He will continue to do exceptionally well at Mara Phones as we grow together and make a huge positive social impact, bring fantastic shareholder returns and create real value for customers.”

Taku has been the Head of Growth at Mara Phones since 2019.

He led the opening of the first bricks-and-mortar Mara Experience Store in Maponya Mall, Soweto, exactly a year after Mara Phones unveiled the country’s first smartphone manufacturing facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is a privilege to lead the South African operations of the continent’s flagship smartphone brand; Mara Phones,” Taku said.

“Every South African can be proud that world-class smartphones roll out of our South African factory every day and my focus going forward will be on growth in new markets and forging new partnerships while solidifying the brand where we’re currently achieving.”

Mara Phones, a subsidiary of Mara Corporation, has been working on the continent for over 25 years.

– CAJ News