China commits to post-COVID global growth

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHINESE President, Xi Jinping, has encouraged global efforts to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) and pledged his country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation.

He was addressing business, government and civil society leaders at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) virtual event, The Davos Agenda.

China was the initial epicentre of the COVID-19, with first cases of the virus reported there at the end of 2019. It is also the global economic powerhouse.

“The pandemic is far from over and the recent resurgence in COVID cases reminds us that we must carry on the fight,” Jinping said.

“There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger from this disaster,” the Chinese leader added.

Jinping said China was committed to sharing its experience with other countries and assisting those less prepared for the pandemic and work for greater accessibility to COVID vaccines in developing countries.

He encouraged efforts that would bring more cooperation opportunities to countries and give further impetus to global economic recovery and growth.

COVID-19 has impacted on the global economy on an unprecedented scale.

“Let us all join hands and let multilateralism light our way toward a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Jinping said science, technology and innovation were key to progress, hence China would create an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory scientific environment.

Klaus Schwab, the WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, thanked China for taking an active part in global efforts to combat COVID-19 and to implement the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

He said this year would be critical to re-establishing trust in the human ability to shape its common future in collective and constructive ways.

“We must win the fight against the virus. We must reinvigorate global economic growth and make it more robust, resilient, inclusive and sustainable. At the same time, we must accelerate the transition to a net zero economy,” Schwab concluded.

– CAJ News