MTN launches Back-to-School bundles

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has introduced a range of Back-to-School device and data deals for pre-paid and postpaid (contract) customers.

According to the operator, the deals help South Africans get “a fresh start” and offer them the value and flexibility they need to manage their studies, online learning or work-from-home schedules.

All MTN Back-to-School deals include free MTN Home bundles for data access to Google Classroom, Zoom, WebEx, Skype and Google Hangouts.

For R599 once-off, prepaid customers will get a Sharelink H220M Mi-Fi LTE router + 50GB of value consisting of 13GB Anytime data (once-off), 1GB per month for 12 months, free 5GB Youtube Entertainment bundle and a free once-off 20GB MTN Home Bundle.

Customers already having a PayAsYouGo router can take up prepaid SIM-only deals including R99 for 15GB data, which includes 5GB Anytime and 5GB Night Express data valid for 30 days, plus a free 5GB MTN Home Bundle once-off or R149 for 30GB data (10GB Anytime, 10GB Night Express and 10GB MTN Home Bundle).

There is also an offer of R199 for 50GB data (15GB Anytime, 15GB Night Express and a 20GB MTN Home Bundle).

The SIM-only offers are for use in a Mobile Broadband device only.

SIM-only, data-only Back-to-School deals are also available for contract customers, ranging from R99 for 10GB (4GB Anytime, 4GB Night Express and 2GB MTN Home bundles) to R349 for 150GB (100GB Anytime, 30GB Night Express and a 20GB MTN Home Bundle).

Customers can also sign up or upgrade to Mega Gigs or Mega Talk price plan with a device or Sim only and get 1GB MTN Home Bundle data access (Google Classroom, Zoom, WebEx, Skype and Google Hangouts) for three months.

Subscribers under the age of 25 can get a weekly 10GB MTN Pulse Student Bundle which comes with free 500MB MTN Home Bundle (5GB Anytime and 5GB Night Express) for R49.

– CAJ News