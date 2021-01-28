Politicians applaud firing of Nigeria military chiefs

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S political parties have welcomed the sacking of the country’s service chiefs over their alleged failure to defeat terrorism and other criminalities in the West African country.

President Muhammadu Buhari relieved the army, air force and navy leaders of their duties earlier this week.

Willy Ezugwu, the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), congratulated the officers appointed in place of the axed individuals and urged them to inject fresh ideas into the war against violent crime.

“The former security chiefs obviously failed to live up to their calling and preferred winning the war against insurgency on pages of the newspapers than in the battle field,” Ezugwu said.

“We urge the new security bosses to ensure that ordinary citizens, especially the farmers, can go about their lawful activities in all parts of the country without fear of insurgent or killer herdsmen.”

The insurgency by the Boko Haram and violence perpetrated by nomadic livestock against farmers over land and resources are among the most prevalent crises in Africa’s biggest country by population (206 million).

CNPP expressed confidence the new service chiefs would be up to the task despite the surge in violent crimes.

“However, we are confident that fresh ideas and more encompassing strategies will be the order of the day as we expect a boost to the morale of the military personnel in the days ahead,” Ezugwu stated.

Buhari’s government came into power in 2015 after a pledge to address violent crimes, mostly the Boko Haram terror.

– CAJ News