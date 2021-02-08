Drug dealer excretes 86 wraps of cocaine

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A NIGERIAN man (39) has excreted 86 wraps of cocaine upon his interception at the country’s biggest airport.

This is said to be the largest number of wraps ingested by a suspect.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted the suspect, Oluchukwu Onu Friday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in the capital, Abuja.

Officials said he was arrested during the outward clearance of India bound Ethiopian Airline ET910 en-route Abuja-Addis Ababa-New Delhi.

The wraps Friday excreted had a weight of 1,527 kilogrammes.

“This arrest is spectacular in that it is about the highest number of wraps to be swallowed or ingested by an individual,” said Jonah Achema, NDLEA Deputy Commander of Narcotics.

He said NDLEA discovered that this is the first case of cocaine moving from Abuja to India.

“We will explore and exploit all angles in ensuring that this particular drug chain is disrupted and dismantled,” Achema said.

Interviewed by the NDLEA officials, the suspect alleged he was promised N1,5 million (about US$3 800 or R56 800) upon successful delivery to an unnamed recipient in New Delhi.

– CAJ News