Lock wins South Africa premier challenge

Benjamin Lock, left with partner

by AKANI CHAUKE
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) ZIMBABWE’S Benjamin Lock has won the R120 000 KM Sport Premier Challenge in neighbouring South Africa.

The 27-year-old Davis Cup team member from Harare was the second seed at the tournament held at the Selbourne Park Tennis Club in East London, Eastern Cape.

The KwaZulu-Natal based Lock wasted no time in taking the first set 6-2 against Dylan Smith.

In the second set, Smith came back strongly and conceded only one game to close it 6-1.

Smith took an early lead in the third set but the right-handed two-handed backhand specialist Lock rallied back to close the set 7-5.

Meanwhile, top seed Delien Kleinhans won the women singles title.

The 18-year-old defeated second seed Heike van Vuuren in a three setter.

Kleinhans lost the first set 3-6 but she managed to come back strongly and won the next two sets 6-4 6-4 to claim the title.

Kleinhans returned to the court for the doubles final with Van Vuuren. The top seeds topped Eastern Cape second seeded pair of Karli Roux and Lente Taljard 6-4, 6-3 to bag the doubles title.

Players have returned to the courts almost a year after the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought tennis to standstill locally.

– CAJ News

