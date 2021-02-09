Lock wins South Africa premier challenge

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE’S Benjamin Lock has won the R120 000 KM Sport Premier Challenge in neighbouring South Africa.

The 27-year-old Davis Cup team member from Harare was the second seed at the tournament held at the Selbourne Park Tennis Club in East London, Eastern Cape.

The KwaZulu-Natal based Lock wasted no time in taking the first set 6-2 against Dylan Smith.

In the second set, Smith came back strongly and conceded only one game to close it 6-1.

Smith took an early lead in the third set but the right-handed two-handed backhand specialist Lock rallied back to close the set 7-5.

Meanwhile, top seed Delien Kleinhans won the women singles title.

The 18-year-old defeated second seed Heike van Vuuren in a three setter.

Kleinhans lost the first set 3-6 but she managed to come back strongly and won the next two sets 6-4 6-4 to claim the title.

Kleinhans returned to the court for the doubles final with Van Vuuren. The top seeds topped Eastern Cape second seeded pair of Karli Roux and Lente Taljard 6-4, 6-3 to bag the doubles title.

Players have returned to the courts almost a year after the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought tennis to standstill locally.

– CAJ News