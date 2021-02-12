Identity fraud rampant in biometric security sector

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DEVELOPERS must not overlook the burden of a non-biased solution as the global need for inclusive biometric security in facial identification increases.

That is according to industry experts amid bias in facial biometric software.

Teki Akuetteh Falconer, from the African Digital Rights’ Hub, said racial profiling was a major concern in terms of facial identification software.

This presents a challenge for Africa, because if an individual’s identity cannot be reliably processed by both the public and private sectors, their ability to function in a digital society is hampered.

The African Digital Rights’ Hub is a non-profit organisation that promotes research and advocacy on digital rights across the continent.

The World Bank and the United Nations (UN) anticipate that by 2030, all Africans would have some form of digital identity.

This would prove critical when it comes to accessing essential services such as housing, schooling, healthcare and banking.

Gur Geva, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of iiDENTIFii, provided clarity on the difference between facial verification and facial recognition.

“Often these two terms are used interchangeably but they are worlds apart,” Geva said.

Meanwhile, identity fraud is a growing concern, highlighted by the global biometric security sector set to reach over R1 trillion (US$67,79 billion) by the year 2025.

“While this kind of market growth is great, we can’t forget that the biometric industry has been pushed to rapidly evolve – especially in the wake of COVID-19 – due to increased demand for robust and touchless security,” Geva said.

The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service revealed that identity impersonation by fraudsters rose by 99 percent in 2019.

– CAJ News