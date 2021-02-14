Tragic how humans prefer evil to God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAVE you ever looked back and heaved a sigh of relief that had it not been for Jehovah God, you would not have made it in life?

Have you realized you could have died or continued to live in abject poverty?

Think of your enemies that do not wish you anything positive such as success, prosperity, peace, love and harmony.

Forget whatever promises people made to you but never fulfilled.

The good news is that with Jehovah, who is a sanctuary, all things are possible.

He (Jehovah) has a long and rich history of saving and transforming people’s lives. Jehovah loves doing it again, and again in blessing, protecting and transforming His people’s lives despite the presence of our enemies.

He is the Rock of Ages, who when we call upon, definitely hears us, answers our prayers and does all the unthinkable and positive things to the betterment of our lives.

Jehovah God ever has good intentions to help us prosper.

He does not have intentions to harm nor wish us anything bad.

Jeremiah 29:11 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel: “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the LORD. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”

Now, let us look into the good things that Jehovah does in our lives even though we continue to run away from Him and prefer the devil and his agents of darkness.

Those who truly follow Jehovah shall experience the following:

– Jehovah will provide you with great blessings that will correspond with things lost.

– Jehovah will provide for your daily needs like food, housing, and clothing.

– Jehovah will definitely provide you with the help of the Holy Spirit, so you are never alone.

– Jehovah will provide you the way out of temptation.

– Jehovah will provide you with His joy.

– Jehovah will provide you with what you need to do His will.

– Jehovah will provide you with spiritual strength.

– Jehovah will provide you with eternal protection.

– Jehovah will provide you with a chosen role in His body, the church.

– Jehovah, through the Holy Spirit tells us things to come

– Jehovah dwells in us

Yet, people always find it necessary to reject Jehovah preferring evil.

Fellow brethren, why not stop evil and embrace Jehovah God today in our lives?

I find it tragic that humans so often look in the wrong places instead of the giver of desperately-needed life, blessings and prosperity – who is Jehovah God.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

