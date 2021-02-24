Anger over murder of Italian ambassador to DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THERE is widespread outrage after the killing of Italy’s top envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by militants this week.

Italian Ambassador, Luca Attanasio, was shot dead after armed men ambushed a set of vehicles travelling to visit a World Food Programme (WFP) school feeding scheme east of the country.

The envoy’s bodyguard, Vittorio Iacovacci, and WFP driver, Mustapha Milambo, were also killed in the incident in Kibumba on Monday.

The members of the Security Council condemned the act in the “strongest terms.”

“Council members stressed the imperative to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Barbara Woodward, President of the Security Council.

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, also condemned the attack.

“The Secretary-General calls on the government of the DRCto investigate swiftly this heinous targeting of a UN joint field mission and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” his spokesperson said.

The government of Felix Tshisekedi is battling the rampancy of rebel groups in the east of the resources-rich Central African country.

Peacekeepers have not been spared the attacks by the numerous militia groups making the country ungovernable.

The militancy has resulted in massive displacements, hunger and halted the response to diseases, including the resurgent Ebola virus.

– CAJ News