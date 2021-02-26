Avon celebrates women’s stories amid COVID-19 crunch

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG (CAJ News) – AMID fears the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has set the fight for gender equality back decades, Avon is launching a campaign to celebrate achievements and stories of women and men globally.

The launch of the My Story Matters Gallery follows new research highlighting that 41 percent of women have lost confidence as a result of lockdown restrictions.

The research surveyed 8 000 women globally from countries including United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, South Africa and the Philippines.

It found that most women (92 percent) have felt increased pressure during the pandemic due to being unable to see loved ones in person (49 percent), financial stresses (47 percent), job security (29 percent) and home schooling (24 percent).

Alongside these pressures, half of women (52 percent) admit they have felt less connected, resulting in feelings of anxiety (44 percent), isolation (42 percent), lack of motivation (34 percent) and self-doubt (20 percent).

The My Story Matters Gallery will launch ahead of International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8.

The gallery already features a host of stories reflecting the different experiences of women and girls across the world.

Stories range from juggling motherhood and a career, to survivors of adversity, including breast cancer and domestic violence.

“Everyone has a story to tell,” Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Africa, Turkey and the Middle East, said.

“Through this campaign, we are giving women a platform to share their lived experiences, celebrate the triumph of the human spirit, inspire others to greater heights, help them to heal and to draw strength and fortitude,” Mareletse said.

The executive said Avon had always been at the forefront of endeavours that were aimed at empowering women and supporting the causes that resonated with them.

He appealed to all women to share their stories of triumph over adversity.

“My Story Matters is another example where Avon uses the power of beauty and its brand to amplify the voice of women and advance women empowerment,” Mareletse said.

Angela Cretu, Avon Chief Executive Officer, said, “In a world where our voices aren’t equal, in our everyday life we gather strength from people like us; those that have shared experiences. It helps gives us strength when we hear of another woman struggling with the same things we are.”

– CAJ News