Huawei outlines its strategy for South Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has lauded South Africa as one of the most significant pioneering markets for the Chinese-headquartered technology firm.

The company on Thursday presented its Seamless AI Life strategy during its Huawei Better Together virtual event.

“Our journey from our beginnings to where we are now in South Africa has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Sun Jun, General Manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.

“South Africa is one of the most important pioneering markets for Huawei. We are committed to continue using our technology to improve the lives of

South Africans around the country,” Jun added.

The company’s strategy for South Africa is mainly focused on smartphones, wearables and PCs.

“The promise of technology has always been envisioned as a smooth and seamless process between your devices and the services they interact with,” said Akhram Mohamed, Huawei’s Chief Technology Officer.

Mohamed added, “We at Huawei are positioning ourselves to be at the forefront of delivering just that with our Seamless AI Life Strategy.”

The company also used the Better Together 2021 event to outline its goal for South Africa, which is to create an all-scenario intelligent lifestyle for consumers.

Huawei’s strategy consists of primary portals (smartphones), secondary portals (tablets, PCs, wearables, speakers and infotainment systems) as well as internet of things (IoT) devices.

– CAJ News