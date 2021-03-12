Groundbreaking foldable PC available soon

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE world’s first foldable personal computer, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, is to land in South African stores in the coming weeks.

It is available for pre-order at https://www.shoplenovo.co.za/lenovo-thinpad-x1-fold, with pricing starting from R69 999, dependent on configuration and exchange rate.

The gadget comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard and Active Pen.

The South African market, according to Lenovo, has a longstanding history of embracing new technologies into the continent.

“As today’s entrepreneurs tackle new challenges, the ThinkPad X1 Fold will empower users to accelerate their achievements in hyper-mobile, always on world,” the company assured in a statement.

According to the China-headquartered firm, what makes the ThinkPad X1 Fold truly “foldable” is the unique multi-link hinge, which was designed to protect the OLED screen when closed.

It provides the proper tension across the full range of motion, “pulling” the screen flat when fully opened.

In addition to an unprecedented physical design, the ThinkPad X1 Fold also provides a new level of usability.

The X1 Fold is designed with advanced speakers and six antennas for 5G and Wi-fi connectivity.

– CAJ News