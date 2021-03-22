Intelligent networks driving digital transformation

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – INTERNET protocol (IP) intelligent networks will be critical to enabling digital transformation at all levels.

This is the prevailing theme at the Huawei IP Tech Summit.

Kevin Hu, President of Data Communication Product Line at Huawei, highlighted the impact that IP intelligent networks would have on enterprise-scale digital transformation at the enterprise and societal levels.

“Data communication plays an incredibly important role in building a digital society and shows why the optimal data communication network needs to be selected during digitalisation,” Hu said.

“With the continuous development of the digital economy, it is more and more obvious that data has become a critical new factor when it comes to production.”

With the acceleration of enterprise service migration to the cloud, most office functions are migrating from local servers to the cloud.

IP networks need to ensure service experience and reliability after enterprise services are migrated from local servers to remote clouds.

As applications and services migrate, the network architecture changes from connection-centric to cloud-centric.

Additionally, terminals on the access network have evolved from traditional office PCs to office PCs, mobile terminals and ubiquitous IoT terminals.

“All of these changes mean that the IP network is more important than ever and that much more is expected of it than in the past,” Hu said.

Brandon Butler, Senior Research Analyst of IDC, said enterprises were looking to digitally transform and increasingly realised the importance of enterprise networking technology to digital transformation.

“It’s a really exciting time in the enterprise networking market right now,” Butler said.

Embracing this level of transformation will also create wider social and economic benefits, especially enabling the smart cities and communities.

That is according to Lucas Omollo, Chief Technology Officer of ICT and Smart City Solutions Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

It is a flagship project of Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic development portfolio.

He said IP intelligent networks and data centres could support various smart city applications, “all of which can help create better, more livable cities.”

– CAJ News