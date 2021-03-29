Woman bust with drugs in her private parts

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have opened a probe against a Chadian woman arrested with heroin allegedly concealed in her private parts.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the suspect named as Vivien Tarmadji was found in possession of 234,35 grams of the drug at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital, Abuja.

She was boarding a flight to Italy, where she reportedly runs a saloon business since her relocation in 2016.

NDLEA officials reported that she insert 18 wraps of heroin into her private parts.

She is among some suspects arrested at local airports on allegations of drug trafficking.

Another alleged trafficker, Okojie James, was arrested en-route to Cyprus with number of illicit drugs including cannabis, tramadol, rohypnol and flunitrazepam, all concealed in tins of energy and milk.

He was also arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

NDLEA operatives at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on recently seized abandoned five cartons of green leaves suspected to be khat, weighing more than 105 kilograms.

Mohamed Buba Marwa, NDLEA head, commended the anti-narcotics agents for the breakthroughs.

“He (Marwa) challenged them to continue with the offensive action to secure Nigeria from the damaging effects of the drug scourge,” Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, said.

– CAJ News