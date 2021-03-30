Kenya smashes illegal animal skins syndicate

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN authorities have unearthed a syndicate involved in the exportation of animal hides and skins without payment of export duty.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) alleged the traders behind the scandal exported the locally-sourced products as transit cargo originating from a neighbouring country.

A businessman, Onywa Caleb Orwa, has been arraigned before a Mombasa court.

He faces charges of evading payment of Ksh1,732 million (US$15 790 or R236 180), being export duty for a consignment of 6 000 pieces of dried hides and skins.

Last September, KRA detectives seized one 40-foot container with hides and skins declared as transit cargo originating from South Sudan for export to Nigeria.

Investigations revealed that the goods never originated from South Sudan but were instead gathered locally.

Orwa, who has been denied bail, is back in court on Thursday.

The exportation of hides and skins is a restricted trade that attracts export duty in East Africa’s biggest economy.

Tax evasion is in violation of Section 70(2) of the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004.

– CAJ News