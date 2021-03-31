Ntseki dismissed as Bafana Bafana coach

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Football Association (SAFA) has fired Molefi Ntseki after the senior men’s national team’s failure to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Officials confirmed Ntseki’s sacking on Wednesday during a press conference in Johannesburg.

His position had become untenable after Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 away in Sudan this past weekend.

The sacking plunges the underachieving team into further chaos with qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers imminent.

Ntseki’s appointment in August 2019 was a surprise owing to his lack of experience at senior level.

Before his appointment, he was assistant coach to Shakes Mashaba, who was also sacked, and Stuart Baxter, who resigned.

SAFA were due to meet over the Easter period to discuss the appointment of a new coach.

– CAJ News