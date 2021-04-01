Mosele rejects reports of agreeing deal with Pirates

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GOODMAN Mosele has rejected reports he has signed for Orlando Pirates but the Baroka midfielder is flattered by the attention of the so-called big sides in local football.

Speculation is rife that one of the most sought-after players in the DStv Premiership has clinched a deal with the Buccaneers.

It is the latest in a series of persistent, purported moves to Gauteng for the man from the North West, who is arguably the most consistent performer in the league.

Word doing the rounds is that the 21-year-old grafter has agreed to don the black-and-white next season but in an interview with CAJ News Africa, the midfield enforcer denied any deal.

“These are all rumours,” Mosele sneered at reports of a move with the skull-and-crossbones.

“I haven’t heard anything from my employers and my representatives,” the player underlined.

The reported move to Pirates builds on recent speculation the linkman was on his way to fellow Soweto side, Kaizer Chiefs. Embattled Chiefs have been serving a ban from signing players.

The embargo imposed by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has been in place since 2020 following the contentious signing of Madagascan forward, Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianamimanana.

Topsy-turvy Chiefs are contemplating a foray into the market ahead of the next transfer window in August, when the two-window transfer ban slapped by FIFA lapses.

There have meanwhile been muted reports that Mosele, last campaign’s Young Player of the Season, was on the radar of Premiership moneybags and multiple defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Baroka pivot said while he was not reading too much into the recurrent transfer talk, such speculation indicated his talent and effort were not going unnoticed.

“It keeps me going,” he said.

“…but it’s not really getting into me. I’m happy here. If the chairman feels it’s the right (move) then yeah,” Mosele said guardedly.

In a recent interview, Khurishi Mphahlele, the ambitious Baroka chairman, quashed any agreement between Pirates and one of his most prized assets.

“Pelele” has seen his profile soar and his stock rise after a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign when he played 26 times across all competitions and was deservedly recognised as the league’s Young Player of the Season.

He has during the current campaign featured in 18 of Baroka’s league matches, missing only two, as the perennial relegation candidates from Limpopo challenge for a rare finish in the top half of the 16-team Premiership.

Mosele has captained the 11th- placed Bakgaga in a majority of those games under rookie coach, Thoka Matsimela.

“The second round is tough,” the central midfielder said.

“We just have to keep on fighting for points. We can get into the top eight. We really got to believe we can end in there for the first time since the team got in to the PSL.”

With 22 points, Baroka are four points off the top eight.

Should he stay at, as he insists, or leave, as reports suggest, the national Under-23 player would have carved another piece of history if the side that was promoted ahead of the 2016/17 season and won the Telkom Knockout in 2018 finishes in the top eight.

“By the way, I want to be one of the players that make history for people of Ga-Mphahlele. That’s one of the reasons I’m only focused on the team,” Mosele said.

– CAJ News