COMMENT / OPINION: Mozambique pays price for discovering oil

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PAN Africa’s largest news service provider, Centre for African Journalists (CAJ) News Africa, will never remain silent while Mozambique is burnt down or destroyed by forces of darkness bent on denying Maputo from becoming the continent and world’s largest oil and gas producer.

We know for sure some nations in the Middle East, Europe and United States (US), that usually dominated the oil and gas industry in the world are being unraveled by these latest and positive massive discoveries in Mozambique hence bankrolling insurgency.

We strongly suspect, since these bandits are linked to the jealousy and foreign saboteurs of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which are commonly called Ansar al-Sunna, therefore, Africa cannot rule out the usual chief suspect, the United States of America (USA) and its western oil producing such as Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran and Kuwait, among others of having the hand in Mozambique’s destabilisation.

Other oil and gas producing countries not to be ruled out from destabilising Mozambique include the United Kingdom.

The reason why CAJ News Africa does not suspect other foreign countries such as Russia, China, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico and Venezuela, though they are chief oil and gas producers is because these nations have no history of greed and inteference in other countries’ affairs.

Most importantly, these other foreign countries we do not suspect of any wrongdoing in Mozambique because they always stood by Africa during the war of liberation, and also assisted the continent with military training as well as supplying war equipment to help the African continent to unchain themselves from Western imperialiasm, colonialism and oppression.

Obviously, CAJ News Africa does not suspect other leading oil producers in the continent such as Nigeria, Angola, Algeria and Libya because they are our fellow brothers and sisters.

Unless they are possessed by American, European and Middle East demons of saboteur and jealousy.

We know for sure the reason behind sponsoring terrorism in Mozambique is to ensure Mozambicans and the rest of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the entire African continent do not at all benefit from their God-given natural resources.

If Mozambique is allowed to tap into their newly discovered oil and gas, undoubtedly all social challenges associated with poverty, unemployment, food shortages, diseases, poor healthcare, poor education, under-development as well as being undermined and being accused of relying on foreign aid will soon be things of the past.

This predicted kind of success by Mozambique is what Americans, Europeans and Middle East nations are scared of hence panicking and nicodemously financing terrorism in order to sway Mozambique and any other African nation from focusing on real development issues.

If these massive oil and gas discoveries are anything to go by, then Mozambique is set to overtake all household names in the Middle East, Europe and America as the new oil and gas kid on the bloc.

Fellow Africans, CAJ News Africa is therefore calling upon all 54 African members to bury their differences and quickly come together to stop these evil, cruel, jealousy and foreign saboteurs called Ansar al-Sunna, who are aligned to the brainless ISIL.

All Africa’s regional blocs such as SADC, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), East African Community (EAC) and the Maghreb (Northwest Africa, the Arab Maghreb) must urgently come together under the African Union (AU) before end of this week to seize back the Palma town in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique.

Something has to be done with a lightning speed. CAJ News Africa strongly and genuinely fears the suspected outside countries could be sponsoring these bandits so as to loot the oil and gas out of Mozambique while this silly war rages on to hoodwink Mozambicans and the entire African continent.

If SADC, ECOWAS, EAC and Maghreb urgently come together under AU, CAJ News Africa strongly believes these brainless barbaric mercenaries masquerading as the Ansar al-Sunna will undoubtedly get defeated within a week.

We all know that there is a lot of money to be made from the Cabo Delgado and Beira oil and gas fields hence these barbaric, jealousy and disruptive actions by suspected Western and Arabic Middle East nations.

One thing for sure these oil and gas are undoubtedly enough to transform Mozambique into a first World country in a very short distant time.

WARNING TO SOUTH AFRICA AND THE RULING ANC:

If the South African government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) waste time in mobilising the SADC regional military to urgently stop this Ansar al-Sunna madness while deceiving themselves that the Mozambique crisis will not catch-up with them, then they continue fooling yourselves in these glasshouses.

Do not forget that recently, South Africa discovered gas off the south coast of Mossel Bay and Brulpadda, which will attract these Ansar al-Sunna barbarians.

Right now, CAJ News Africa only sees Zimbabwe playing a leading role alongside Botswana and Zambia in finding solutions to the situation in Mozambique.

These countries even convened a series of meetings to try and find solutions to the Mozambique terrorism sponsored by the West and Middle East.

Our question is: where are the other SADC countries such as Angola, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Tanzania?

Please, stop being selfish, otherwise it’s high time the African continent must come together and send a strong message against Western and Middle East inteference.

Hit these terrorists hard and extinguish them in order to anger their sponsors.

– CAJ News