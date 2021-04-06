Mozambique troops regain control of Palma

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE Mozambican military said it had seized back the Palma town from insurgents.

This is a major boost to efforts by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to resolve the escalated violations by the Islamists north of the country.

Militants raided the coastal town at the end of March, killing dozens of civilians and displacing 11 000 others.

Palma is located in the Cabo Delgado province.

Thousands have been killed and about 700 000 displaced since the conflict in 2017.

It is believed the discovery of gas resources is behind the militants’ attacks as they are opposed to international explorers.

Another school of thought is that the perpetrators are forcing the establishment of an Islamic caliphate.

– CAJ News