Vodacom allocates R50 billion in network expansion

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM is to invest more than R50 billion (about US$3,4 billion) in infrastructure and new technologies over a five-year period.

This, according to officials, is aimed at increasing broadband coverage and further bridging the digital divide.

“Since April last year, we have saved our customers billions of rands through our cost-reduction initiatives and we will continue to do so,” said Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business.

“We will also invest over R50 billion over a five-year period in infrastructure and new technologies, to increase broadband coverage and data speeds which will bridge the digital divide even more,” he added.

Vodacom, which has the biggest market share locally with over 44 million customers in South Africa, reported that over 4,2 million of its low-cost branded suite of smart devices, which are 3G- and 4G-enabled, had been sold in South Africa.

On Thursday, the mobile operator reduced pricing on certain 30-day data bundles by up to 14 percent.

– CAJ News