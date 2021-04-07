Zimbabwe duo’s show aborted for breaking SA COVID-19 rules

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A concert by Zimdancehall duo, Killer T and Freeman, is among events impacted by a crackdown by authorities against revelers that flouted coronavirus (COVID- 19) regulations in neighbouring South Africa.

The show at the jam-packed Baseline, Newtown in Johannesburg on Good Friday was held amid inadequate sanitizing, masks and social-distancing.

It came to an abrupt end when the South African Police Service (SAPS) intervened and dispersed both artists and revelers.

South African authorities heightened the crackdown against partying and so-called super-spreader this past weekend to prevent a third wave of the COVID-19 in the country worst affected by the pandemic in the continent.

Gauteng, where Johannesburg is located, is the epicentre of the pandemic.

Controversy aside, the Zimbabwean artistic pair rounded-up their musical tour of South Africa with a sterling performance on Saturday night in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

The who-is-who of the entertainment industry among the Zimbabwe Diaspora community in Mzansi attended.

Despite the COVID-19 infection threats, high-spirited pleasure seekers were cheerful, lively, danced, sang and merried when Killer T graced the stage first in this four-hour musical session.

“I’m here to enjoy my Easter, and love these two artists (Killer T and Freeman),” said Zimbabwean businessman, Method Mandebvu of Kew, Johannesburg.

Echoing same sentiments was Memory Matavire of Greenstone, who said: “Music brings joy to the heart, and I love dancing, especially the Zimdancehall music.”

Killer T wowed the fans with such songs as Moyo Wangu Dzikama, Kana Wandisuwa, Musoro Bhangu, Tichasangana, Tavakuda Kumbofarawo, Bvunza Tinzwe, Baba Vako Imboko, Itai Ndione, Vagara Vanongovenga, Hazvigone, Handigone, among other thrilling songs.

Killer T performed from 20h00 to 22h00.

Freeman eventually took over the stage until midnight.

Freeman started with some of his new songs which he introduced to the crowd.

Thereafter, he would play old tracks but intriguing songs that made revellers to hip-wag, especially the tracks comprising Happy Time, Wekwedu, Ruwoko Rwangu, Miridzo, Ngaibake, Zvakaipa Dai Ndarega, Sauro, among other songs.

– CAJ News