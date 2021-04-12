Open search panel

MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Mobile & Telecoms
  3. Vodacom partners AU in major vaccination rollout

Vodacom partners AU in major vaccination rollout

Vodacom

by MTHULISI SIBANDA 
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) THE Vodacom Group has partnered with the development agency of the African Union (AUDA-NEPAD) to accelerate the vaccine roll-out on the continent.

The partnership is to build digital infrastructure to manage vaccinations across up to 55 countries, following successful deployments in South Africa – to manage COVID-19 vaccinations – and in Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria – to manage infant inoculations.

This roll-out of mVacciNation, developed by Mezzanine, a member of the Vodacom Group, is the first project in a public-private partnership between Vodacom and AUDA-NEPAD.

It is to boost Africa’s digital transformation and build resilience for the post-COVID world.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer, said making mVacciNation platform available to all African countries would significantly enhance the continent’s digital health infrastructure for the long-term.

“Our contribution will improve the capability of African countries in this pandemic and beyond for vaccine distribution, management and surveillance, even in resource-constrained settings,” he said.

At the end of March, the Vodacom Group and Vodafone Foundation pledged R87 million (US$5,83 million) in support of CIOVID-19 vaccination drives in African countries in which they operate.

As of the beginning of this week, there 136 742 405 cases of COVID-19 globally, including 2 951 427 deaths.

Africa has 4 387 161 cases and 116 016 deaths.

Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, said Africa’s booming digital sector offered great opportunities for public-private partnerships to help build resilience in the aftermath of the crisis and respond to critical continental priorities.

“As the development agency for the AU, we act as a channel to connect innovators and governments to roll-out and localise these solutions,” he explained.

mVacciNation has two core components and a control tower, to ensure people get the right vaccine, at the right place and time.

A supply chain component provides real-time information for health workers of all available vaccines and medical equipment nationally.

A beneficiary management component allows individuals to register on the platform and assigns them to vaccine service points on a specific day and time.

Once installed, the mVacciNation platform will remain in place to help countries better manage future pandemics and other large-scale health programmes such as infant inoculations.

– CAJ News

 

 

Share this post

You may also like...

scroll to top