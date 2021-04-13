Mobile fraud in Africa dealt a blow

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AN alliance between some leading technology companies is anticipated to eradicate mobile fraud, which cost Africa US$4 billion last year.

Evina and Telecoming have signed the global partnership to promote direct carrier billing (DCB) as the safest and most appropriate payment method in the new mobile economy.

DCB is an online mobile payment method which allows users to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bill.

It is considered the most suitable payment technology for millions of unbanked Africans who appreciate its unparalleled reach and convenience.

“DCB has been growing in the new digital economy. It is a technology with enormous potential that benefits all players in the mobile environment,” said Roberto Monge, Chief Operations Officer of Telecoming.

Telecoming is the leading expert in DCB since 2008

Evina has operations in 15 African, Middle Eastern and European countries.

David Lotfi, Evina’s CEO, said the potential of DCB was widely underestimated by mobile operators and other market players, mainly due to the fact that it is currently adversely affected by fraud.

“By protecting the mobile payment ecosystem, we aim to sustain DCB’s growth and help all players flourish in this ecosystem,” Lofti said.

– CAJ News