COMMENT: Undermined Africa has last laugh in COVID-19 control

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AS Pan Africa’s leading news service provider, we will continue ensuring the continent’s interests are jealously guarded and enhanced.

When it comes to global affairs, including economic, political and social issues, Africa is always slow in aggressively demanding its rightful position.

This is because of local brainwashed, corrupt, greedy and selfish political leaders rendering the future of the entire population of 1,3 billion bleak.

This trend by these individuals at positions of authority to champion foreign interests must immediately end. Africa needs a new revolution championed by youths with Pan African interests in order to redefine who we are as a continent.

This is why some of us are still grieving the death of one of Africa’s most illustrious leader of our time, Tanzania’s John Magufuli.

Magufuli never betrayed Africans, right from Cape-to-Cairo. As such, he is sorely missed. He died in the Lord, hence we say: “Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they are blessed indeed, for they will rest from their hard work; for their good deeds follow them!”

On the grave issue of the coronavirus, the so-called developed nations have manipulated the process of combating the pandemic.

Instead of allowing every nation to participate and come up with COVID-19 medicinal solution, Africans have been elbowed out of the multi-billion dollar COVID-19 remedy.

We have observed with shame the heavily compromised World Health Organisation (WHO) selectively pick medicinal proposals from the so-called global economic superpowers at the expense of weaker nations.

Yet we see the Jehovah-given medicinal solutions such as Madagascar’s.

We strongly believe Madagascar’s medicine remains the real deal for COVID-19 crisis despite not receiving the much needed support from the world, Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

We know for sure Madagascar’s medicine is effective. Numbers or statistics of the people, who so far have died from COVID-19 do not lie.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 towards end of 2019, the people of Malagasy have been taking their traditional herbal potion of COVID Organics, which averted a high death rate.

Today, Madagascar recorded 28,765 COVID-19 cases with a paltry 512 deaths, a sign confirming this traditional herbal potion works perfectly though WHO refused to recognise the African solution.

Madagascar is not the only country in the world to use traditional medicine to treat Covid-19.

A majority sub Sahara African countries averted the potential calamity through the use of traditional medicine as opposed to the vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sputnik V, COVAX, CoronaVac, Hayat-Vax, among others.

Mainly in Africa and Asia, where countries have resorted to traditional medicines, lives have been saved. Conversely, deaths have spiked in developed nations that pumped billions to safeguard their citizens.

Even countries such as Zimbabwe, which was slapped with the United States (US) and consortium of European Union (EU) sanctions has averted deaths through use of traditional medicine.

An exception, South Africa, which has embraced Western medicinal solutions, is the hardest hit in infections and death rate in the continent. It has more than 1,5 million cases and 53,423 deaths as of Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, among others that embraced traditional medicines, have averted potential COVID-19 calamities.

From time immemorial, indigenous communities of Africa and Asia have relied heavily on traditional knowledge to treat various ailments.

This multi-layered knowledge system has evolved from a socio-cultural conception of a world view in which ecological and spiritual harmony is central. Yet, the so-called developed nations deny other countries opportunities to find medicinal solutions.

Traditional knowledge is characterised by the transfer of skills, practices and knowledge from generation to generation and the use of plants for therapeutic purposes is one aspect of the traditional knowledge system.

HOW COVID-19 IMPACTED ON DEVELOPED NATIONS

From the global total of 138 million COVID-19 cases where a total of 2,972,576 deaths were recorded, Africa has less than a fifth of the cases and deaths.

The US leads the entire world with more than 32 million cases and 577,179 deaths while India is number two with 13,873,825 cases and 172,115 deaths with Brazil on 3rd position with 13,601,566 cases and 358,718 death toll.

France is 4th with 5,106,329 cases and 99,480 deaths, Russia 5th, UK, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Germany, completing the world’s worst affected nations of the so-called developed nations.

Now, the question is why are some in Africa scared of openly embracing own traditional medicines?

