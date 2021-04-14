Huawei eyes self-driving car tech in optimisation drive

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is planning a foray into self-driving car technology as it enhances its software engineering capabilities as part of its optimisation drive to boost business resilience.

This is in the face of uncertainty brought about by geopolitical tensions, the resurgence of coronavirus (COVID-19) and bans by the United States.

Eric Xu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, disclosed the plans at the Chinese company’s 18th Global Analyst Summit, attended by industry and financial analysts, key opinion leaders and media representatives.

“We want to boost the resilience of our entire business, and since last year we have been working to optimise our portfolio with this goal in mind,” Xu said.

Xu said further strengthen Huawei’s software engineering capabilities was a priority.

“We’re on the lookout for new business opportunities in the software sector. When we find the right fit, we will step up investment to increase the percentage of software and services in our revenue mix.”

Huawei recently restructured its Cloud & AI Business Group, including its management team, as part of this process.

“Software is at the core of cloud,” Xu said.

He said the company aimed to build a stronger software organisation and ensure it was decoupled from hardware.

“Going forward, we will invest more in software to drive growth in this sector and pave the way for ongoing growth in the future.”

Autonomous driving software is another key focus in the software investment plan.

Huawei hopes to drive these trends forward as they facilitate the integration of the automotive and ICT industries, which will in turn create long-term strategic opportunities.

“Once unmanned driving becomes a reality, we will see disruption in practically all adjacent sectors and trigger the most disruptive industry transformation the world will see in the next ten years,” Xu added.

Huawei’s 2020 Annual Report shows the company’s net profit reached CNY64,6 billion ($9,86 billion) in 2020, up 3,2 percent year-on-year.

Sales revenue rounded off at CNY891,4 billion, up 3,8 percent year-on-year.

– CAJ News