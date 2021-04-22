New data centre to transform Zambia ICT space

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE opening of a new data centre in Zambia is anticipated to help raise the standard and quality of technology services in the Southern African country.

Paratus, a leading provider of quality business communication and hosting services locally, will soon announce the opening of the facility in the heart of the capital Lusaka.

The centre will be near completion towards the beginning of July.

The new purpose-built centre will enable businesses to store and access their data all day in a secure and world class three-tier equivalent data centre.

The 1-megawatt (MW) facility will leverage the latest physical and virtual security to ensure the secure storage, protection and management of data.

It will also offer businesses modern-age Cloud computing that will help businesses not only enhance operational efficiencies but help cut IT capital and operating costs that comes with on-premise data storage and management.

Marius van Vuuren the Paratus Zambia Managing Director, said the company was demonstrating its commitment to deliver the best quality services within an ever-growing and transforming sector.

“We are raising the bar with our investment in infrastructure and with this ultra-modern facility – because while there are other data centers, none are of this quality, standard and capacity in Zambia,” he said.

According to the company, moving data off-site to a fully secured facility data centre guarantees enhanced processing and protection of data and offers redundancies on connectivity, power, cooling and features fire suppression and security capabilities that traditional onsite set ups might struggle with.

The carrier neutral facility will offer various physical and virtual hosting services as well as opportunities for Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to help provide high-availability, faster performance and security to websites within Zambia and in the region.

