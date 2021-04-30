Ethiopian Airlines unscathed by COVID-19 devastation

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines Group’s shift to focus on cargo transportation and aircraft maintenance businesses since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is paying dividends.

Through its agility and active implementation of “passenger-to-cargo” conversion, the airline has transported vaccines, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other medical supplies across the globe.

So far, Ethiopian Airlines has transported more than 20 million doses of vaccine to more than 20 countries.

Logistics of Guangdong Airport Authority, China, has awarded Ethiopian Airlines the Gold Award winner of International Airlines Cargo Volume during the 2021 Logistics of Guangdong Airport Authority Client Seminar, held in Guangzhou, China.

“We have worked very hard to provide efficient cargo service between China and the rest of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award is recognition of this effort and it will inspire us to enhance our services to the greater bay area to meet the growing customer demand for airfreight,” Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde Gebre Mariam, said.

Last year, Ethiopian Airlines operated 1 622 flights at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

It became the leading airline in terms of cargo transported in and out of the port by carrying a total cargo weight of 54,4 million kilogrammes.

Ethiopian Airlines plans to increase its frequency to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to 14 freighters and 21 preighters per week soon.

– CAJ News