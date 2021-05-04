SA motor sector explores West Africa business opportunities

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is making a foray into the automotive market Ghanaian and other West African aftermarkets.

This follows the signing of the groundbreaking memorandum of understanding (MOU) Supreme Spring a subsidiary of Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed company, Metair, and Springs and Bolts Company Limited Ghana.

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) welcomed the signing.

Supreme Spring is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and supply of quality heat-treated steel components such as leaf and coil springs, torsion and stabilizer bars to the local and international.

Springs and Bolts manufactures leaf springs, U bolts, trailer axles and suspensions.

“We believe that this MOU is the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship that will allow both parties to grow their business, with Supreme Spring sharing technical expertise and providing training of key skills, Springs and Bolts Company Limited will open new markets for Supreme Spring in West Africa,” says Mark Barley, the Managing Director of Supreme Spring.

“During our recent visit to Ghana it became clear that the Ghanaian government is serious about developing Ghana into the automotive hub for West Africa and we want to be a part of that growth by partnering with a local company,” Barley adds.

A second exploratory visit by component suppliers to Ghana is planned for the second half of this year.

“Seeing the first concrete outcome from our component supplier visit to Ghana in March through the signing of this MOU, is gratifying for AAAM as we continue to actively drive our vision to develop a viable automotive industry for Africa,” says David Coffey the CEO of AAAM.

– CAJ News