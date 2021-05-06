Huawei SA expands laptop series

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has expanded its laptop range in South Africa with three new additions.

These are the MateBook X Pro 2021, MateBook D14 and D15.

The X Pro 2021 is described as the sleekest laptop of the year.

It comes in Emerald Green or Grey, new touch pad and 3k touch-screen display.

It has upped its power to the 11th Gen Intel Quad Core processor, which is 22 percent faster than the tenth generation of its previous processor.

The MateBook D14 and D15 are also described as “powerful machines, with a sleek form, impressive battery life, immersive display and affordable price.”

The 14-inch D14 features a 42Wh (rated value) battery, which allows you to watch videos for up to ten hours.

The MateBook D15, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen and a 56Wh battery, which gives 13 hours of video time, 15 hours of uninterrupted work time or 11 hours of internet browsing time.

All three laptops come with a VIP Service offering, which includes three years of full warranty, 24/7 online technical support, a VIP Cleaning and Maintenance Service, and a Free home pick-up and delivery service.

The MateBook D15 will cost R16 499, while the MateBook D14 is priced at R16 999. The range-topping MateBook X Pro 2021 costs R34 999.

All the laptops in the HUAWEI MateBook series can be purchased from the Huawei Store (online).

Select models are available from Incredible Connection, Takealot and Vodacom.

– CAJ News