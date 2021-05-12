Vodacom spends over R200 million to expand rural coverage

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VODACOM has spent R207 million (US$14,8 million) to upgrade network infrastructure across the Free State and Northern Cape provinces during the 2020/21 financial period.

It has spent R67 million during the period deploying new sites in deep rural areas.

A total of 40 new sites have been installed across the areas, which fall under the Vodacom Central region.

The sites have been built in Bethlehem, Fouriesburg, Clocolan, Fauresmith, Griekwastad, Bothabille, Kroonstad, Portsmaburg, Jagersfontein, Parys, Qwa-Qwa, Prieska and Kgalagadi Theunissen.

Vodacom has switched on 21 new 3G and 4G enabled base station sites during March and April alone.

Deployed across villages, these base stations will provide connectivity in some of the big local municipalities in Free State and Northern Cape provinces for the first time.

The new sites in Ubuntu, Joe Morolong, Siyancuma, Tokologo, Mangaung, Tswaing, Ga-Segonyana, Kagisono-Molopo, Dikgatlong, Matjhabeng, Sol Plaatjie, Dihlabeng, Naledi Local Municipalities are part of Vodacom’s Rural Coverage Acceleration Programme.

“We have embarked on a crucial network investment drive in our province as part of the rural network expansion programme so that we address coverage gaps in deep rural and township areas,” said Tsatsi Mthimunye, Managing Executive for Vodacom Central.

He said the new sites are going to provide faster internet speeds, greater capacity and help to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas of Free State and Northern Cape provinces.

“This is part of our vision to make sure that we connect everyone whether they live in the cities, townships or in the rural areas, which requires investment,” the executive said.

– CAJ News