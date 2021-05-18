Lenovo unveils Legion laptops range for local gamers

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO South Africa has announced some gaming computers in the local market.

The lineup includes the Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i Pro, Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion Y25g-30.

This announcement, according to the Chinese company, proves Lenovo’s commitment to completely transforming the experience for gamers across the country, giving them a more immersive and realistic game-play.

The Legion 7i laptop with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 HK processor is expected to be available starting June 2021.

South African pricing is to be confirmed.

The Legion 5i Pro laptop with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start at R27 999 and is expected to be available starting June.

The Legion 5i laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H processor will start from R20 999 and is expected to be available starting July 2021.

The Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor with G-SYNC is expected to be available starting October 2021. South African pricing is to be confirmed.

– CAJ News