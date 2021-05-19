MTN South Africa, CSG advance digital ecosystem

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE multi-disciplinary support services group, CSG, has extended its long-standing relationship with MTN South Africa, the largest mobile network operator in the continent.

This includes migrating MTN’s enterprise and consumer customers to a new end-state systems architecture that will drive future growth and enable rapid delivery of innovative products and services.

“MTN is at the forefront of a technological revolution, driving innovation that is reshaping the mobile experiences in South Africa,” said James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business.

EMEA is Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“We look forward to continuing this iterative journey with MTN and executing on our strategy to digitally transform their business,” Kirby said.

Operating in more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG has been MTN’s technology provider of choice for more than two decades.

Phinda Ncala, Executive: Information Technology, MTN South Africa, said continuous investment in advanced technology was critical to MTN delivering a superior customer experience, while providing the agility needed to foster growth and innovation in the digital economy.

“As our trusted technology provider for well over a decade, we work with CSG to help lead our digital evolution and accelerate our journey to becoming a fully digitalised operator,” Ncala said.

– CAJ News