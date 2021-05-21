Huawei, Youth ICT Council launch 5G skills development scheme

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 100 South African young graduates are to be equipped with vital fifth-generation technology (5G) skills and insights courtesy of a partnership between Huawei and the Youth Information and Communication Technology Council.

The 5G training programme forms part of Huawei’s wider commitment to equipping local graduates with the skills to make the most of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Speaking at the launch, Dr Albert Lysko of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) underlined the importance of increased broadband access and speed is for socioeconomic development.

“Increased speed and more accessible broadband mean a better life for all people,” he says. “The last year has shown just how critical broadband is, especially when it comes to the evolution of education and work,” Lysko said.

He said the importance of connectivity will grow in the coming years.

“The information requirements for sensors on things like self-driving cars, smart objects, and factory components, mean that we’ll need ever-increasing levels of connectivity and bandwidth,” Lysko said.

Kian Chen, deputy Chief Executive Officer for Huawei South Africa, pointed out Huawei recognises that and is firmly committed to growing South Africa’s 4IR skills.

“As a leading ICT solution provider and the leader in many technologies, we fully understand how big a driver technology is for social and economic transformation. We are also very aware of the importance of developing talent and supporting South Africa’s ICT skills,” Chen said.

He disclosed the 4IR training programme, run in conjunction with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), is targeting more than 6 000 learners, who are either post graduate ICT students or practitioners.

“We are strong believers that young people must become agents of their own futures. With this training, we are opening up windows to multiple opportunities for them to do so,” Chen said.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), said government has a clear commitment to developing a South African economy that had the necessary technology and skills to compete globally.

“Huawei has been a valuable partner not just in building the infrastructure that South Africa needs, but also through programmes such as this one, developing the skills required to build a highly developed digital economy,” she said.

The ICT Youth Council, which was launched earlier this year, co-ordinates ICT stakeholders to ensure youth inclusion in the sector and efforts to enhance human capacity for the 4IR.

“The Youth ICT Council’s strategic partnership with Huawei Technologies South Africa is informed by how it invests extensively in technology development and is able to stay ahead of the market with regards to providing the latest technological solutions, while advocating for broader inclusion in the digital economy,” Luvo Grey, President of the council stated.

– CAJ News