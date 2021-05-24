True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HAVE you ever wondered why people do not let go of the past and still bear scars of the hurt they suffered decades ago?

Humans cannot easily let go of painful yesteryear memories.

Hence they are haunted by their actions of delving only into bad things they would have suffered in the past.

To exacerbate the pain that sees them as their own worst enemies, humans have a tendency of beating themselves up over a situation that did not have the outcome they desired.

A majority of people today cannot ask for forgiveness for their wrongdoings or make any attempts to comfort to victims of their wrongdoing.

This True Gospel hereby encourages every individual to quit looking back into the past.

Instead, they (humans) should continue looking forward to a future blessed with happiness.

May I take this opportunity to request that we study the bible together so that we understand the importance of letting go of the past.

Remember, Jehovah requires us to forgive those that hurt us so that we may be forgiven too. Failure to forgive others, Jehovah will not forgive us of our sins too.

Matthew 6:15 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel: “But if you refuse to forgive others, your Father (Jehovah) will not forgive your sins.”

Isaiah 43:18-19 urges us to: “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland.”

Do not forget that those who let go of the past are called the righteous in the eyes of the Heavenly Father, who is Jehovah God.

Those who forgive others always move forward with cleansed hearts, desires and mostly they become stronger each day that passes-by.

It is always exciting to notice that those who let the past go, and repent in Jehovah God, all the past wrongdoings are all forgiven completely.

2 Corinthians 5:17 of the Berean Literal Bibles attests: “Therefore if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old things have passed away; behold, the new has come into being.”

Also understand this, the moment Jehovah forgives you, indeed you definitely become free from all the past.

According to John 8:36 of the English Standard Version says: “So if the Son (Jesus Christ) sets you free, you will be free indeed.”

BENEFITS OF FORGIVENESS AND LETTING GO OF THE PAST

– We always safeguard ourselves from being a victim of the same offense again

– Forgiving can strengthen our relationships

– Forgiving is critical to our emotional health

– We can learn from past experiences

– Most importantly, there are also these benefits such as blessings, healing, less anxiety, fewer symptoms of depression, freedom, improved relationships, improved mental health, less stress, less hostility, lower blood pressure, a stronger immune system and improved self-esteem.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

