ICT infrastructure expansion underway in rural SA schools

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MORE than 100 rural schools in South Africa will enjoy improved internet connectivity thanks to the intervention of a technology company.

This is in light of the importance of information and communications technology (ICT) development across the country.

Altron Systems Integration has designed and implemented the ICT infrastructure solution for the Impact Catalyst initiative, which will help improve internet connectivity of over 109 rural schools in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape provinces.

Having started the implementation in May 2021, the project is already underway and shaping futures.

“We understand the impact that this solution will have on the schools and their communities,” said Tim Ellis, Executive: Special Projects at Altron Systems Integration.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class service, one which these communities truly deserve to help join the future of the South African economy,” Ellis added.

The schools identified for this project, either do not currently have access to the internet or have limited broadband access and together with the Education programmes of Anglo American and Exxaro, the schools will be supported.

Charl Harding, Impact Catalyst Chief Executive Officer, said the programme would be an accelerator of improved internet connectivity in schools in the rural areas and would improve inclusiveness in terms of quality education.

“Learning platforms that are part of this network will enable educators and children to have live access to learning material and resources,” Harding said.

Harding said COVID-19 further highlighted some of the problems that South Africa was faced with in terms of delivering equitable access to modern education methods.

“The pandemic is also accelerating the shift toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We recognise the need to support our schools and communities to prepare for and succeed in the 4IR,” Harding added.

The solution will include, among others, the erection of high-sites, the installation of wireless access points and satellites (VSATs) to enable connectivity.

– CAJ News