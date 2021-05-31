Orange expands coverage in Guinea Bissau

from MAMADU DJALO in Bissau, Guinea Bissau

BISSAU, (CAJ News) – MORE than 1 000 villages in Guinea Bissau will receive network coverage following the launch of a 13,4 billion-Francs (US$14,8 billion) programme by a mobile network operator to modernize its coverage.

Orange Bissau has inaugurated the first antenna in the village of Bijimita under the patronage of the President of the country, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, among other dignitaries.

This investment demonstrates the strong commitment of the Orange Group to contribute to the socio-economic development of Guinea Bissau, particularly in the telecommunications sector, digitization, and financial inclusion.

Some 150 new antennas will be deployed throughout Guinea Bissau, thus opening up more than 1 000 villages in all regions of Guinea Bissau.

The complete modernization of the existing 3G + / 4G network of Orange Bissau, which will offer services to the entire population of 2 million.

“Orange Bissau remains committed to continuing its efforts to give Bissau-Guineans national coverage and a modernized network, while contributing to the country’s digital transformation,” the company stated.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

– CAJ News