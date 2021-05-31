Ramaphosa lauds Pitso’s triumph in Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Pitso Mosimane after the legendary South African coach guided Egyptian club, Al Ahly, to the African Super Cup.

Mosimane led the continent’s top football club to victory against holders Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco last Friday.

Al Ahly’s win over Renaissance of Morocco earned the former Supersport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa manager his fourth title with Al Ahly since joining the club eight months ago.

Ramaphosa hailed Mosimane.

“Pitso Mosimane is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football,” Ramaphosa said.

“His (Mosimane’s) outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things.”

Al Ahly have won 21 titles in the continent, including a record nine Champions League triumphs.

Founded in 1907, they have over 100 titles won on the domestic front.

Mosimane was announced to be the head coach last September.

In November, he led Al Ahly to their latest Champions league title, after winning the 2020 final against Cairo rivals Zamalek.

They qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup where they finished third.

Al Ahly are in the semifinals of the current CAF Champions League.

– CAJ News