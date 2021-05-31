SMEs receive enhanced fibre connectivity

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been assured of fast and reliable fibre service following the extension of a service initially focusing on fibre connectivity to

the home (FTTH).

WonderNet is a separate and dedicated internet service provider (ISP) launched by SEACOM in May 2020 when the demand for fibre surged at the start of lockdowns.

By leveraging a direct connection to SEACOM’s high-speed international network, the ISP can guarantee speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Matthew Campbell, Head of SME and FTTH at SEACOM, said the company was confident that its internet services will deliver on customer expectations.

“This is why we offer all our WonderNet packages on a month-to-month basis. This puts the power in the hands of our customers, who can choose to upgrade, downgrade or cancel their services at any time,” Campbell said.

SEACOM launched Africa’s first broadband submarine cable system along the continent’s eastern and southern coasts in 2009.

– CAJ News