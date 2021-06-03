Huawei unpacks ‘Super Device’ Experience products

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has unveiled a new set of smartwatches and tablets powered by its HarmonyOS 2 operating system, as well as the company’s first flagship standalone monitor and gaming desktop monitor.

The new range of “Super Device” products on Wednesday is according to the company giving consumers access to a seamless and truly intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios.

Among the products launched are the Huawei Watch 3|3 Pro and the new 12,6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro tablet.

In addition, Huawei launched two high-end monitors, the Huawei MateView plus the Huawei MateView GT.

The MateView is the first flagship standalone monitor from Huawei.

The MateView GT is Huawei’s first gaming desktop monitor.

“We are surrounded by more and more smart devices these days, and are now in a world where all things are connected,” said Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group.

He said Huawei was looking forward to working with more partners and developers to build a thriving HarmonyOS ecosystem and “provide even better experiences, products, and services to our customers the world over.”

Huawei also released the Huawei FreeBuds 4, its next-generation open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

The price and availability of these products in South Africa and across the Middle East and Africa will be announced soon.

– CAJ News