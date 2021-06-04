MTN awards grow into a Pan-African affair

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ENTRIES are open for the tenth edition of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, aimed at nurturing tech talent across the continent.

More than 700 entries are anticipated, building on the success attained in 2020.

Fourteen (14) categories will be contested.

These are for the Best Enterprise, Consumer, Innovative, Educational, Financial, Gaming and South African Apps as well as Best Incubated, Health, Campus Cup, Hackathon and Agricultural Solutions.

Other categories are Best Women in STEM and Huawei Category 15.

This year this initiative widens its doors to invite youth from all over Africa to showcase their talent and enjoy the opportunity to create innovative apps for society and their businesses.

The Campus Cup Challenge has been created to engage students at universities, colleges and other institutions of higher learning and encourage entries into the new Campus Cup category.

“The MTN Business App of the Year Awards eco-system continues to evolve and expand,” said Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing at MTN Business.

“It is now a Pan African initiative focused on producing the highest caliber of cutting edge and market-ready solutions,” the executive added.

“At the same time, we are building and deepening a future pipeline of digital brilliance to ensure Africa, its people, communities and the economy can harness the full benefits of the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution.”

The overall MTN Business App of the Year winner will secure a trip to a tech-related destination to the value of R200 000 (US$14 706).

The top three ‘Best Campus Cup Solution’ entrants will each receive a share of R100 000. The prize for this category award will be split – R50 000 for the first-place winner, R30 000 for the second-place winner and R20 000 for the third-place winner.

App developers can submit their entries before July 27.

The awards ceremony will be streamed-lived on August 26.

– CAJ News