Belgium intervenes to silence the guns in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – BELGIUM, the former coloniser, has pledged to support the fight against impunity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The European country condemned the violence in the eastern part of the DRC, particularly in Ituri and North Kivu, where attacks have increased in recent days, causing numerous civilians casualties.

These violations primarily affect the civilian population and contribute to the worsening humanitarian situation and instability in the region.

Belgium believes is crucial to put an end to the activity of these armed groups and to bring those responsible for these grave violations to justice.

Belgium recently provided support for a project on transitional justice, the fight against impunity and protection developed by the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) in the DRC.

Belgium is one of the main donors in the project that involves support for the process of setting up a transitional justice commission and strengthening the judicial system at the national level, along with support for provincial processes in seven provinces particularly affected by conflict.

These include Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

Meryame Kitir, Belgium Minister of Development Cooperation, said in several Congolese provinces, people had suffered from persistent violence for years.

“Without punishing the perpetrators, it will be impossible to achieve reconciliation and silence the guns,” Kitir said.

“This is why I have decided to support this project of the UN Human Rights Office, as it will facilitate the access of victims to justice and contribute to the fight against impunity.”

The support from Belgium is part of efforts of the national authorities and regional and international partners to address the root causes of instability and insecurity in the eastern DRC.

“The violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has destroyed too many innocent lives. That is why we continue to work for peace,” said Belgium Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sophie Wilmès.

DRC, formerly Zaire, was a Belgian colony from 1908 to 1960.

– CAJ News