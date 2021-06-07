Scores killed in Burkina Faso terror attack

from ISSOUF TRAORE in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Bureau

OUAGADOUGOU, (CAJ News) – BURKINA Faso has been urged to bring to book perpetrators of the terror attack that left about 100 people dead last Friday.

Several other civilians were injured during the violation in Solhan, Yagha province, in the north of the country.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), condemned the terrorist attack.

The envoy expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Burkina Faso.

He wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The Special Representative calls on the Government to do its utmost to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” Annadif’s spokesperson said.

“The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel reaffirms the support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Burkina Faso in their tireless efforts to fight terrorism and consolidate peace and development.”

The government of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, is under siege from Islamist radicals.

– CAJ News