DRC Mining Week widely endorsed

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE government of President Felix Tshisekedi has endorsed the upcoming Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) Mining Week.

It is scheduled for June 14.

It will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi.

The event organisers have also received confirmation from the Office of the Presidency of the DRC that André Wameso, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of the Presidency in charge of economic and financial matters, will join the opening session.

Lord Popat, the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, will also join for an in-depth discussion of the country’s investment rating.

The other experts on this panel are Louis Watum (President, Chamber of Mines, DRC), Jean Christophe Carret (Country Director, World Bank, DRC) and Marie-Gabrielle Kalenga Opese, Deputy Chief Executive, Standard Bank.

The two-day digital gathering of local and international mining houses, industry investors and suppliers, is supported by leading names in the sector, including Standard Bank, Cigna Hollard & Société Financière d’Assurance (SFA), The Impact Facility, Mayfair Insurance and Vulkan.

– CAJ News