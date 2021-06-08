Tanzania expels over 3 000 Mozambique refugees

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA has reportedly forced back more than 3 000 civilians fleeing terror attacks in neighbouring Mozambique.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed concern at the expulsions.

“UNHCR continues to receive concerning reports of systematic forced return of Mozambican families from Tanzania,” UNHCR stated.

“UNHCR urges neighboring countries to respect access to asylum for those fleeing widespread violence and armed conflict in northern Mozambique.”

Mozambique borders Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In May, almost 3 800 Mozambicans have been forcibly returned from Tanzania through Negomano border point, according to Mozambican border authorities.

UNHCR is currently engaging with local authorities in Mueda district to ensure that information is timely shared regarding refoulement and ensure adequate follow up and provision of assistance.

Most of those forcibly returned families are spontaneously travelling to other districts in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa, as Mueda is perceived as an unsafe location.

Hundreds have been killed in the terror attacks while thousands others have fled their homes.

