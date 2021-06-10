APO Group enters new exclusive agreement with Getty Images

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE APO Group, and the world leader in visual communications, Getty Images made a major announcement on Thursday anticipated to bringing disruption to the public relations industry and to the press release distribution industry globally.

Effective immediately, press releases distributed by the APO Group and accompanied by a quality editorial image will be made instantly available to over 1 million global Getty Images subscribers, free of charge.

“For Africa, that major announcement means the chance to break the cycle of negative news and show the world the bigger picture,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

Created in 2007, APO Group works with more than 300 clients, ranging from governments to international institutions, prominent personalities and companies active in Africa.

“This is a truly groundbreaking moment,” said Pompigne-Mognard following the deal announced on Thursday.

Collaboration between APO Group and Getty Images started in 2019.

Getty Images is the official photographic partner to over 85 of the world’s leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs including FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with APO and offer African businesses and organisations access to the world’s newsrooms via our unrivalled distribution platform,” said Eugene Cariaga, Senior Director Sports at Getty Images.

– CAJ News