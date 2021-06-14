Lufthansa flies back to Zimbabwe after lengthy absence

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – ONE of Europe’s biggest airlines is to resume flights to Zimbabwe years after pulling out of the Southern African country amid political and economic problems.

The Germany-headquartered Lufthansa announced it would start flying to Victoria Falls in March next year.

It will link the resort city to Windhoek, the capital of neighbouring Namibia.

“Eurowings Discover is excited to announce that with effect from March 30, 2022, our Sub-Sahara Africa network will grow offering three weekly flights from Frankfurt to Victoria Falls, thus further strengthening our commitment to the region an expanding our footprint in Africa,” said Dr Andre Schulz, Lufthansa Group General Manager Southern Africa and East Africa

Eurowings Discover operates Lufthansa in the regions.

Schulz held meetings with the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ), Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and other stakeholders in the tourism and aviation sector in May.

Lufthansa is among the many airlines that abandoned the Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2008 at the height of souring of political relations between Zimbabwe and Europe and the country’s economy meltdown.

Its return to Zimbabwe is a confidence boost for the tourism industry.

The airline adds to Ethiopian Airways and British Airways/ComAir that currently fly to Victoria Falls, the first city in Southern Africa to attain herd immunity to COVID-19.

Tawanda Gusha, Airports Company of Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, said efforts were underway to lure more airlines.

“We have had the pleasure of engaging with our new partners from the Lufthansa Group and Eurowings Discover team and we are excited about this important and key development in the aviation sector and to the destination of Victoria Falls as the hub of tourism to Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa region,” he said.

Lufthansa is the largest German airline which when combined with its subsidiaries, is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried.

– CAJ News