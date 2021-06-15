Mozambique makes giant strides towards clean energy

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – A US$32 million project is a significant step towards a clean energy future in Mozambique.

Globeleq, a leading independent power company in Africa and its project partners, Source Energia and Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) have celebrated the start of construction of the 19MWp (15MWac) Cuamba Solar PV plant and a 2 MW (7MWh) energy storage system with a ground-breaking event.

The project is located in the Tetereane District of the city of Cuamba, Niassa province, about 550 km west of the coastal town Nacala.

The project is the first independent power producer (IPP) in Mozambique to integrate autility scale energy storage system and includes an upgrade to the existing Cuamba substation.

Electricity will be sold through a 25-year power purchase agreement with EDM.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Dr Ernesto Max Tonela, was the official guest at the power plant site in Cuamba where the ceremony was held.

The project will contribute to the government’s “Energy for All” strategy, aiming to have universal energy access by 2030.

“This project is a trailblazer for future utility-scale energy storage in Mozambique and the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, Globeleq’s Chief Development Officer.

It is expected the project will need around 100 workers during construction, many of which will be hired from the local community.

“We are committed to work towards developing projects that are in line with the Mozambique energy goals for universal access that are led by EDM,” Pedro Coutinho, Source Energia’s Founding Partner and Managing Director, said.

– CAJ News